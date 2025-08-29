MIAMI (WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy is home from the hospital months after a deadly boat fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Anthony Rivera was discharged Friday morning after spending 95 days at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

The boy was the last person released after the boat he was on exploded over Memorial Day weekend.

The blast happened on a 39-foot vessel at a sandbar east of a yacht club in Fort Lauderdale.

A man died, and 11 others were taken to area hospitals.

Firefighters said fuel vapors ignited causing the explosion.

