NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a child to the hospital after the victim fell from a third-floor balcony in North Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident at an apartment complex along the 2100 block of Northeast 169th Street, just before 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene and found the 7-year-old victim lying on the ground.

First responders called air rescue, and the helicopter landed at a nearby park. Paramedics brought the young patient to the park, and from there, the child was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Back at the apartment complex, police officers were seen coming out of a doorway with several people and heading to an area on the ground by a pink tarp.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, including the child’s condition and gender, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.