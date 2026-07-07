(WSVN) - Five women were arrested Monday after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives caught them performing sexual acts inside massage parlors across Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The arrests were made during simultaneous covert operations at multiple locations.

Junrong He, 52, Youdi Zhuge, 58, Qingxiang Zhu, 57, Yuping Li, 60, and Xun Ou, 36, were arrested. Additionally, 60-year-old Shumin Yu and 61-year-old Yuyun Chen were also taken into custody.

Each woman faces charges of practicing a health care profession without a license and prostitution.

He, Zhu, Li, Chen, Yu and Zhuge also face charges of practicing massage without a license. None of the women held valid massage licenses in Florida.

According to the arrest affidavits, undercover detectives entered each establishment, paid for a half-hour massage and were escorted to a private room. In each case, the women initiated sexual contact and offered to perform sexual acts in exchange for additional cash payments ranging from $50 to $60.

Deputies then moved in and took each woman into custody once the signal was given.

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