7 transported to hospital after being trapped in house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that trapped seven residents inside a Miami Gardens house.

The fire occurred at a home located in the area of 24th Avenue and 159th Street, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Cellphone video showed one of four children being loaded into an air ambulance to be transported to the hospital.

Officials said one of the six children attempted to escape the house by breaking the window, and four of them were resuscitated on scene.

All the victims have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

