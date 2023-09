MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht that took on water off Miami Beach prompted a quick response by first responders.

U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene a mile and a half east of Government Cut, Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, there were seven people on board the 60-foot vessel.

No injuries were reported.

