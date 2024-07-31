NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Greater Miami is calling for community support after discovering seven abandoned puppies on their shelter grounds.

Officials said that a volunteer found three malnourished and frightened puppies wandering the shelter grounds in North Miami Beach on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, a battered cage with four additional puppies, reeking of urine and feces, was located.

The puppies had been left without food or water under the harsh South Florida sun and needed immediate veterinary care.

All seven puppies tested positive for the parasires giardia and coccidia and are undergoing treatment.

“This distressing situation mirrors a similar incident from last month when eight dogs were abandoned outside our shelter,” said Jossie Aguirre, Executive Director of The Humane Society of Greater Miami. “Our shelter is beyond capacity, and the continuous abandonment of animals is exerting immense pressure on our resources. We urgently need the community’s support to manage this escalating situation and provide these animals with the care they so desperately need.”

The shelter is asking for help through adoption, fostering and financial donations to cover medical treatments and care for the animals.

For more information on how you can help, please visit www.humanesocietymiami.org. To access the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Amazon wish list, click here.

