7 people shot in one night in 2 Miami-Dade neighborhoods

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A total of seven people were victims of two separate shootings that occurred in two Miami-Dade neighborhoods.

First, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a shooting in the Brownsville neighborhood, near Northwest 58th Street and 25th Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Rescue crews took a 17-year-old girl and three 19-year-old men to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside of an apartment complex in the neighborhood.

Investigators said the victims were outside of the complex when shots were fired, striking them.

We’re at an active scene in NW Miami-Dade. A 17-year-old girl was shot and rushed to Jackson in critical condition. 3 men were also hit, at least one of them is critically injured. Police say some 40 rounds were fired near NW 58th Street and 25th Ave. No arrests so far. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YzbOXDoMRg — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 12, 2021

“The scene was very chaotic. There were at least 40 rounds that were fired, and four victims were struck,” said MDPD detective Angel Rodriguez.

7News cameras captured heavily armed officers at the scene while a police helicopter hovered above them. Officers with flashlights were also seen searching a nearby yard.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the girl and one of the male patients are listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

Officials are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. It remains unclear whether the shooter or shooters were on foot or inside a vehicle.

Hours later, another shooting happened in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 67th Street and 20th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m., Monday.

A woman seen lying in a stretcher could be heard saying she was trying to protect her baby when bullets began to fly.

She and a girl were hit in the arm, and another woman, who was struck in the leg, is in critical condition.

“We’re asking for the community’s assistance with any information to call our Crime Stoppers tip line,” Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any information on these shootings, contact Miami-Dade Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

