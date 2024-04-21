MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Miami high school seniors who are gearing up for college had no idea they’d be in for a scholarship surprise.

Amazon worked with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to select seven Amazon Future Engineer scholarship recipients.

The selection happened Friday at Southwest Miami Senior High School.

Each student will receive up to $40,000 over four years to study computer science or engineering at a U.S. college or university of their choice.

The students were surprised and excited for the chance of a lifetime.

“I got surprised, I didn’t realize, I thought that we were gonna have to answer a few questions. I was very nervous, but it ended up being very exciting, seeing the boxes come out and seeing the orange paper,” said scholarship recipient Anisha Fretio.

“I was so happy. I was thinking about, that I can finally go to college without worrying about financials,” said scholarship recipient Mathyas Cerdasiezar.

M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L Dotres said the district is thankful to have Amazon as a partner.

“These are top-notch students in the world of STEM. They have been able to demonstrate their talent, their dedication and also their leadership in the area of computer science, computer education,” said Dotres.

The scholars will also receive an opportunity for an internship — hands-on, practical work experience with mentorship from Amazon leaders.

Amazon spokesperson Angelica Santibanez explained why they selected these students in Miami-Dade County.

“M-DCPS is definitely my best choice, and our best choice. It’s the third largest school district in the country and, I mean, they are just great partners to be able to give back to our students here in need,” she said.

For students to be eligible for this scholarship next year, they have to have an interest in computer science or STEM, the umbrella term for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

