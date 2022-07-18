NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Northwest Miami-Dade sustained damage after a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 86th Street and 32nd Avenue, Sunday morning.

Seven people were home at the time of the fire, including four children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are currently providing assistance to them.

Officials have not specified what caused the fire.

