7 hurt, including MDPD officer, after multi-vehicle crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was among seven people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene of the four-car crash along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 71st Street, Monday morning.

The father of one of the victims spoke with 7News.

“She said, ‘Daddy, the light was green. I was heading east, and all of a sudden out of my peripheral vision, I see this guy hit me,'” Malcolm Rizer said.

All of the seven injured were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Some of them were passengers in a van transporting senior citizens.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.