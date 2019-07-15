7 hospitalized, including MDPD officer, after multi-vehicle crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was among seven people hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene of the four-car crash involving along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 71st Street, Monday morning.

The father of one of the victims spoke with 7News.

“She said, ‘Daddy, the light was green. I was heading east, and all of a sudden out of my peripheral vision, I see this guy hit me,'” Malcolm Rizer said, “‘and we just spun around in circles, and my car hit the back of this transportation car, and the other gray car came alongside.'”

All of the seven injured were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition. Fifteen other victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Some of the victims were passengers in a van transporting senior citizens.

