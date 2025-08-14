WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least six Florida Department of Corrections officers have been arrested on charges ranging from battery on a detainee to perjury and evidence tampering, according to arrest reports.

According to officials, six of the officers are accused of beating an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution, located south of Homestead, back in April.

Thursday afternoon, 7News cameras captured Lt. Shentrica Clark, her face covered with a dark sweater as sehe walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. Hours beforehand, Sgt. D’Andre Hill was also seen exiting the facility after he bonded out of jail.

Thursday morning, Clark appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“You were tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor,” said Glazer.

Arrest records show Clark, Hill, Sgt. Travon Norman, Officer Jordy Calero, and Sgt. Freddie Morgan were booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

A sixth officer, Capt. Jochen Anglin, was arrested and charged with failure to report authorized use of force and perjury.

It remains unclear whether or not the seventh officer, Sgt. Richard Jackson, was taken into custody.

According to court documents, officers summoned detainee Christopher Castro from the shower and to the front of Clark’s office, out of view of any surveillance cameras.

Court documents state the officers transported Castro to a holding cell and attacked him once he resisted. They “kicked and punched [the inmate] in his face, on his head, on his backm and one his arms which were handcuffed behind his back.”

According to reports, Clark chalked Castro’s injuries up to a separate incident the following day, alleging that “the victim tried to stab a corrections officer in the recreational yard” and that “the victim was seeking medical attention because he wanted to get out of his cell.”

Another corrections officer later questioned the injuries to Castro’s face, prompting an investigation by the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the accused officers tried to conceal evidence, like trying to get rid of the inmate’s blood that was smeared on the walls of the facility, according to arrest reports.

A preliminary investigation conducted by a warden revealed that Clark inaccurately described the inmate’s injuries, indicating the officers’ failure to provide the detainee with the proper medical attention he required.

Furthermore, surveillance video from the yard did not depict the detainee being rowdy or making any threats.

Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement that reads:

“There is no place for deliberate brutality in Florida’s correctional system. The alleged beating and the alleged coverup will be pursued in our criminal courts as they are crimes, plain and simple.”

Norman and another man believed to be another of the accused officers bonded out late Thursday afternoon. Norman also covered his face and declined to comment as two people led him to a black Honda sedan.

What prompted the attack remains unknown.

7News has reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections for a statement. A spokesperson said that any of their staff members involved “were dismissed as quickly as administratively possible.”

