KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat east of Key Biscayne, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday.

First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut.

Fortunately, all seven divers were safely brought on board a fire boat and brought back to land.

No injuries were reported.

