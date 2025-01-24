MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three families lost their homes after an apartment fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Garden Vista complex near Northwest 47th Avenue and 183rd Street, Thursday evening.

Firefighters headed to the roof and were able to extinguish the flames, but not before several units were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Officials said six adults and one child were displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting them.

