GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of Cuban migrants have reportedly made landfall in Golden Beach.

According to authorities, a small vessel carrying seven men made landfall Sunday morning, in the area of Ocean Boulevard near Palermo Avenue.

First responders rendered aid and provided the immigrants with dry towels and some refreshments while awaiting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for processing.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.