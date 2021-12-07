CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained seven Cuban migrants who came ashore near Coral Gables.

7SkyForce HD hovered above police officers appearing to take several men into custody near the 9600 block of Old Cutler Road, at around 6:20 p.m., Monday.

Customs and Border Patrol agents officials said they responded to a “suspected maritime smuggling event,” and said the migrants came from Havana on a homemade boat.

Miami-Dade and Coral Gables Police units assisted CBP agents.

