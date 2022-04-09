MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a man, one day after he went missing in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 69-year-old Fernando Aparicio Calderon had been seen Friday at around 4 p.m., in an unspecified part of the downtown area.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed they located Aparicio Calderon “in good health” and were in the process of reuniting him with his family.

