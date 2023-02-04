MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores.

The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages.

7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and School, located at 415 NE 195th St., Friday night.

Guests on Friday night enjoyed the clear weather and the feeling of family that the fair brings.

“It builds the community and the community sense of Miami Shores and Northeast Miami-Dade. This is a get-together. You see people from all walks of life, all nationalities, all ethnic groups,” said guest Spero Canton. “They’re all here, and they’re having a ball. It’s just every year, once a year, people get together and just let it out and get together as a community. This is community right here.”

“I’ve been coming for five years, and it’s one of my favorite traditions,” said guest Ella Magnes.

“It’s just so fun to be with your friends,” said guest Ava Magnes.

Revelers went on rides like the Hyper Loop and Zero Gravity and enjoyed timeless treats like funnel cake.

The carnival runs through Sunday with tickets starting as low as $1.

All proceeds from the event go to pastoral and educational needs of the church and school. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.