SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a woman dead, Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene, located in the 10900 block of Southwest 138th Court, at around 6:45 a.m.

7SkyForce showed just how extensive the effort was to maintain the fire.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a body was located and that foul play is not suspected at this time.

The deceased was identified as 68-year-old Donna Darreff.

“She was a nice person, you know, she took care of her mother and her father,” said Arturo Perez, a neighbor.

For Perez, she was a neighbor and a friend.

“I knew her from walking my dog. We would say hello,” he said. “I feel sorry for her, especially around this time of year.”

A video taken by another neighbor, showed smoke billowing out from the house as firefighters tried desperately to save her.

The smoke marks were still visible before Dareff’s boyfriend came to help clean up the scene.

He was too emotional to go on camera but offered a statement, which reads as follows, “Donna was an animal lover and a huge Miami heat fan. Always dressed in her Heat gear. She leaves behind two cats, who we are still trying to locate.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

