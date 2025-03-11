MIAMI (WSVN) - A 68-year-old man who was previously reported missing from Miami has been located.

According to the City of Miami Police, Larry Macon was last seen in an unspecified part of the city’s Coral Way neighborhood.

Macon stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray skullcap, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants.

Police said he meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

According to the Miami Police Department, Macron has been located and reunited with his family.

For more information, contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

