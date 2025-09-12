MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Octavio Pavon has been last seen on Thursday in an unspecified part of the Flagami area.

Pavon stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

Pavon had been last seen wearing an unknown color top, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, police confirmed he was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.