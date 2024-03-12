SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 68-year-old man is sharing his survival story after his boat capsized and he was bitten by a crocodile while at the Florida Everglades.

The bad bite sent Rodrigo Constain, a husband, father and grandfather, to the hospital where he is recovering at Jackson South Medical Center.

“Right now I feel good because I’m alive,” said Constain.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park.

According to the National Park Service, Constain reportedly capsized his boat while he was in the marina basin after being out in the water for a few minutes. After his boat went down, he attempted to swim to shore with his boat when he was seen going under water.

While he tried to take care of his boat problem, the crocodile swam up to Constain and bit his leg. He said his naval and sailing experience kicked in when the bite occurred.

“I tried to reach the boat again, to climb it, and I told myself ‘No, I cannot do that because if I try to climb it, he will grab me again,'” said Constain. “So, I put the boat in my back and pulled it with a rope and went underneath the boat and pulled it to the deck again and go swimming there so I can be rescued.”

Park rangers and first responders located him and treated a laceration on his leg. He was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Constain’s wound has to stay open to prevent infection. He said he is in pain but is assured that there is only one reason why he survived.

“There’s only explanation of this, is God. He saved my life. He was with me in that moment,” said Constain.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the chances of getting bitten by an alligator in Florida is about 1 in 3.1 million. Experts say the bites are rare because crocodiles are shy animals.

While Constain is recovering in the hospital, his sense of humor remains intact.

He told 7News that in his native country of Colombia, he would go out on the lakes all the time with his sailboat but the difference between Colombia and Florida is that in Colombia, there are no crocodiles.

Constain’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. They say he works in air conditioning and he can’t do his job as he recovers.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.