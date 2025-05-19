MIAMI (WSVN) - A man said he was attacked at his local Walgreens store after he intervened in the middle of a customer dispute with a cashier.

Manny Casabielle, 68, showed 7News his bruises on Monday after he was pushed into the store’s metal shelves.

He said it all occurred Sunday night at the store, which is located at 200 SW 13th Street in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Casabielle walked inside the store and saw a man at the register getting out of line with an employee.

“Very loudly, very animated man. He obviously was somehow impaired,” said Casabielle.

He said the upset man was cursing at the cashier.

“His actions became progressively more aggressive,” he said. “And also referring to her as (expletive) and telling her she’s nothing and basically degrading her. I thought that it could escalate to the point that he was going to reach across the counter and hurt the cashier.”

That’s when surveillance video shows the 68-year-old approaching the man. The irate man gets in Casabielle’s face, grabs him by the neck and pushes him against the shelves.

“He grabbed me by the neck as the video shows and threw me up against one of the shelving at Walgreens,” said Casabielle.

As he recovered from what had occurred, the man pushed him again and then took off.

“By the time police got there, this guy had left,” said Casabielle.

Miami Police are now looking for the man after speaking to the victim and obtaining the surveillance video.

Casabielle said he wasn’t looking for a fight and was only at the store to pick up his medication after he underwent heart surgery a few weeks back.

Now, he’s hoping someone can help police in their search before the man takes his anger out on someone else.

“I spoke to the manager. This guy had been at Walgreens before. The same individual had done the same thing before,” he said. “Something should be done.”

Casabielle said the man is stocky and appears to be in his 40s.

