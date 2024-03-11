SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad bite sent a 68-year-old man to the hospital after he was attacked by a crocodile during a trip to the swamp.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the entrance of the Everglades National Park, just after 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, the 68-year-old reportedly capsized his boat while he was in the marina basin. After his boat went down, he attempted to swim to shore with his boat when he was seen going under water.

Park rangers and first responders located the injured victim and treated a laceration on his leg. He was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

As of Monday morning, the patient remained in the hospital in stable condition. His identity has not been disclosed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the chances of getting bitten by an alligator in Florida is about 1 in 3.1 million.

Rangers and biologists at the park are investigating the incident and are monitoring the suspected crocodile.

