MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 68-year-old man was arrested after police said he groped an 11-year-old girl who was swimming at a Miami Beach hotel pool.

According to the arrest report, Osvaldo Diaz was charged with burglary with assault or battery and lewd and lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 years old after the alleged incident at the Radisson Resort, located at 4343 Collins Avenue.

Police said the victim, a tourist from Sweden visiting with her family, was swimming in the hotel pool on Monday afternoon when Diaz allegedly grabbed her buttocks.

Thinking it was an accident, the girl tried to swim away, but investigators said Diaz followed her and touched her between the legs underwater, the report stated.

The girl immediately left the pool, told her family what happened, and pointed out Diaz to her father, who followed him as he fled to a neighboring hotel, according to the report.

Hotel security contacted police and kept Diaz in sight until officers detained him nearby. According to security, Diaz was not a guest at the hotel and the pool is for registered guests only, the report said.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

