HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heated dispute over parking turned violent in a Hialeah neighborhood when, police said, a 66-year-old man armed himself with a firearm and shot his 18-year-old neighbor.

Hialeah Police units responded to the 5100 block of East Eighth Lane, at around 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers arrived to where they find the suspect armed with a firearm. The victim had been transported with a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

According to investigators, the conflict between Jorge Arrate Rodriguez and the younger neighbor arose over vehicles parked on the grass on East Eighth Lane. That argument escalated when Arrate Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the arm and chest.

The arrest report states the victim’s sister rendered aid to her brother. Arrate Rodriguez also pointed the gun to the sister but didn’t shoot.

The 18-year-old was taken to Hialeah Hospital by a family member before he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, according to police.

Investigators said the victim recovering in the hospital and expected to survive.

Arrate Rodriguez was arrested. He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade following the incident.

The victim’s mother had harsh words for the suspect in court, urging the judge to deny bond because, “This person has no right to shoot someone because of a parking space.”

Arrate Rodriguez appeared in court on Wednesday and remains in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.