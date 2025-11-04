COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 65-year-old woman who was reported missing from Coconut Grove.

According to City of Miami Police, Joyce Marie Williams had been last seen on Monday wearing a black Miami Dolphins shirt, mint green pants and black sneakers.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds, having mid-length black and brown dreads and brown eyes.

Just after 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed Williams was located and returned home in good health.

