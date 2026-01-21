MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of a stabbing in Miami is facing a judge.

Sixty-five-year-old Manuel Lopez was charged with one felony of attempted murder and was not issued bond at his court appearance.

According to police, the incident originated from a dispute about money that was owed from a drug deal at a Walgreens near Northwest 12th Avenue and Flagler Street.

Lopez was later arrested in the same area.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, however his condition is unclear.

