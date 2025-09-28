MIAMI (WSVN) - Police siad they have located a man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 64-year-old Jose Moreira had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Coral Way neighborhood.

Moreira stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He had been last seen wearing a cream colored button shirt, blue jeans and shoes of an unknown color.

Just after 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, poilice confirmed Moreira was recovered.

