MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars, after authorities say, he tried to impersonate a police officer.

According to police, 64-year-old Reginal Antoine Chevalier is accused of entering a Smoothie King in Alton Road in September and showing an expired coupon on his phone to get a free smoothie. Then, officials say things escalated when he showed employees a fake police badge and allegedly yelled at them.

Detectives made the arrest as Chevalier entered city limits on Tuesday.

