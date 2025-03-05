MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 61-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing her stepfather with a cane and a hair vitalizer jar during a physical altercation.

Victoria Williams, of Miami Beach, was detained on Feb. 4 after Miami Gardens police responded to a 911 call from Williams herself, who claimed her stepfather had nearly bitten her finger off during an argument at his home on NW 32nd Place.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim unresponsive, with visible injuries to his forehead, and no pulse. He was later pronounced dead at Aventura Hospital.

According to the arrest report, Williams, who was found with blood stains on her clothes, told officers that the fight started when her stepfather told her to leave his home. She allegedly claimed they struggled on the floor and that he had bitten her leg. Williams did not report any weapons being involved during the 911 call or to responding officers.

A subsequent investigation and search of the residence revealed blood throughout the home and two key pieces of evidence: a metal walking cane and a hair vitalizer jar, both stained with suspected blood, the report states. The medical examiner later confirmed that the victim’s injuries were consistent with being caused by these items.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation reportedly revealed inconsistencies in her story.

The autopsy revealed that the victim’s death was caused by homicidal violence, with the cane and jar contributing to his fatal injuries, according to the report.

