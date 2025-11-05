PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A sidewalk showdown between a South Florida woman and a group of children in Pinecrest has landed the woman behind bars.

According to the Pinecrest Police, the incident began with an argument over a group of children riding e-bikes near Wayside Market on Southwest 57th Avenue last month.

Detectives said 61-year-old Silvia Perez approached the group from behind with her black Bentley sedan. Then, she got out of her car and began yelling at the children to get off the roadway.

Even though the children did get out of her way, detectives say she didn’t stop there.

According to the arrest report, police say, “Rather than leaving the area, defendant Perez repositioned her vehicle, parking it perpendicular to the bike path, approximately 25 feet from the juveniles. She then exited again and approached the group in a confrontational manner.”

A cell phone video posted to social media shows Perez yelling at the group.

“Look, it’s a bike path,” said one of the children.

“It’s not a bike path. It’s a [expletive] big street and you know it,” said Perez.

Perez gets closer, pointing her finger at the child recording the video.

“You were in the street…” said Perez.

As the child recording lifts the phone to show Perez’s face, she snatches the phone from the child’s hand and causes it to fall to the ground.

“You want me to? Do you want me to throw the phone?” Perez asked the group.

The arrest report says, Perez “grabbed the damaged phone, raised it over her head, and threatened to throw it into a nearby canal before discarding it onto the ground.”

The incident held up residential traffic and drew other adults into the confrontation, as they defended the children against Perez.

“Hey, that’s a kid! What are you doing?” said an adult from afar.

As she got back in her car, another child is heard yelling, “You don’t try and hit a kid.”

Perez eventually pulled away from the area in her Bentley.

She ended up turning herself in on Tuesday, weeks after the incident, and was charged with battery and robbery.

Her lawyer, in bond court on Tuesday, said there is more to the story.

“The video is out on social media…She’s observing juveniles on motor and electric bikes popping wheelies, being disruptive on the highway,” he said.

Perez has since bonded out of jail. She has been ordered to stay away from the children.

