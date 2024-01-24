DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Bay man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of exploiting the elderly.

Sixty-one-year-old Omar Ramiro Lopez was charged with exploitation of the elderly and organized scheme to defraud.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Lopez promised to take care of elderly patients, but instead took the deposits and vanished. He is accused of defrauding over $13,000 from the victims for those services that he failed to provide.

“This gentlemen is going around doing contracts for some type of fence job,” said MDPD Detective Geordi Estepan. “He does not do any part of the job nor does he return any of the money back for not doing the job. And then when the victims reached out to him, he doesn’t answer any phone calls or messages back. It’s very important to get the story out because during his interview, he confessed that he had possibly done this to about nine more people.”

Police believe that there could be more victims out there.

If you think that includes you or someone you know, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

