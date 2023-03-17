MIAMI (WSVN) - A 6-year-old girl on the road to recovery after she survived a missile strike in Ukraine has taken another major step forward in her journey: she and her family have moved to their new home in South Florida.

7News cameras on Friday captured Alisa Kulvhynska and her parents as they addressed reporters.

“Thank you,” she said.

It has been months since the young survivor lost her home in Ukraine.

“This family has been going through such a tragic situation,” said Soraya Rivera-Moya with the Ronald McDonald House

Alisa and her family were brought to South Florida after a missile destroyed their home in Kherson, Ukraine, on Dec. 23.

The strike left Alisa with life-threatening injuries.

“Too hard for me, because my daughter was wounded in this war,” said her father,.

“This is what a war crime looks like. There have been 70,000 war crimes reported to date,” said Andrew Duncan with the Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation.

Alisa and her family were brought to the U.S. by the Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation.

She went through multiple surgeries at Holtz Children’s Hospital before she was released to the Ronald McDonald House.

“We’re very, very happy to be able to help them. Alisa is a beautiful girl, and this family really needed to be together,” said Rivera-Moya. “Like I said, it was a very tragic moment.”

Alisa will continue to recover at an apartment provided by the Weatherman Foundation.

The foundation stressed the importance of supporting families like Alisa’s.

“This is children right here; this is what’s going on with children,” said Duncan. “It’s unacceptable, and we can’t walk away.”

Alisa and her mother thanked everyone who lent them a helping hand.

“We want to say thank you, doctors in Kherson, Kyiv, Miami,” said Alisa’s mother, “and also, we want to say thank you, Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation and Ronald McDonald House for helping our family in such a difficult time. Thank you, guys.”

The Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation has been actively involved in Ukraine since last year and has brought thousands of Ukrainians, including children like Alisa, to safety and medical care.

