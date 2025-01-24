MIAMI (WSVN) - A boy is home from the hospital after he suffered a scary fall in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood earlier this month.

Dontavis Ponder continues to recover at home following the Jan. 10 accident.

The 6-year-old fell from the fourth-story floor window of his grandmother’s apartment near Northwest 13th Avenue and Second Street.

Paramedics rushed Ponder to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries, but no broken bones.

The child’s family said he will undergo physical therapy for the next few months.

