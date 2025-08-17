MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami Gardens has been returned to her family, police said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Jenesis Acosta’s father, Janicy Acosta, returned the girl to the mother, at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Jenesis had last been seen near Northwest 27th Avenue and 173rd Street, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jenesis stands 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has black hair in twists and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a red polo shirt, dark blue shorts and black sneakers.

Investigators said the child was in Janicy’s care at the time of her disappearance. She was located safe and unharmed.

