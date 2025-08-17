MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The 6-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami Gardens has been returned to her family early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the father returned the juvenile to the mother at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The juvenile was located safe and unharmed.

The Miami Gardens Police Department would like to thank you for your support in broadcasting this information.

Police were asking for the public’s help in their search for a 6-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Jenesis Acosta had last been seen in the area of 17300 NW 27th Ave, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jenesis stands 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has black hair in twists and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, dark blue shorts and black sneakers.

Investigators said the child was in the care of her father, Janicy Acosta, at the time of her disappearance. He was last seen driving a gray SUV of unknown make or model.

