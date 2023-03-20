MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have provided heartbreaking new details about a fatal multi-vehicle crash that shut down traffic for hours on the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens.

According to investigators, a 6-year-old girl was killed in the fiery wreck near County Line Road, Saturday night.

She was one of 11 people who were transported to area hospitals, including several other children.

Authorities said a driver made an improper lane change, causing the crash along the northbound lanes.

Cellphone video captured a light colored SUV that erupted into flames on impact.

