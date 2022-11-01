MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy missing for months is finally heading home to South Florida. Police say his father kidnapped him and took him to Canada.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales is flying into Miami International Airport Tuesday evening, and his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, can’t wait to see him, as she has been worried sick about him being missing for the past two months.

“I cannot wait to hold him and smell him,” said Concepcion. “I’m just so grateful, like, I’m so happy. I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy in my life.”

Morales had been missing since Aug. 27.

Someone only recently spotted him at a Walmart store in Canada and called police.

The good news came Sunday, according to Concepcion, as a call came in at around 12:30 p.m. while the nurse was at work.

“We are forever grateful that, you know, it takes courage to say something, and I know it does, and I hope they know that, thanks to that person, I’m going to see my son again,” she said.

Concepcion said her son had been taken by his father and grandmother. She had spent the last two months working with authorities and the FBI in order to track down the pair and JoJo.

Morales will be accompanied by a Canadian social worker when he arrives in South Florida Tuesday evening.

When it comes to Jojo’s father and grandmother, 7News was told they are in police custody.

