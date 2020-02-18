6 teens steal candy from Little Haiti discount store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need help identifying six teens who were caught on camera stealing candy and some other items from a discount store in Little Haiti.

Surveillance video showed the teens walking into a beauty supply store Monday night.

They immediately go through the candy stand, grabbing candy, chocolate, and chips.

When one of the teens walked to the cashier, the rest of the group walked out.

The candy heist happened at Lubin’s Discount Beauty Supply and General Merchandise along Second Avenue and 78th Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

