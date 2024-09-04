MIAMI (WSVN) - Six Olympians from Miami-Dade County were honored in Downtown Miami for their Olympic achievements in Paris and given the Key to the County.

The Key to the County was presented to them by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to recognize their hard work and dedication.

Among those celebrated were Miami Heat star, Bam Adebayo, who won gold in the U.S. Men’s Basketball and track star Twanisha Terry, who won gold at the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

Both telling 7News to never count Miami out from greatness.

“Today feels great to be here, honored, to be given the key to the county, it’s such a surreal feeling. Everywhere I go, I’m going to rep. Dade County, 305. Put them on the map, whether it’s international or here in the state,” said Terry.

“A lot of people look at certain parts of Miami and think it can’t happen but hard work and determination changes a lot of those narratives,” said Adebayo.

The athletes represented South Florida well on the world stage.

