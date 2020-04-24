6% of Miami-Dade may have been infected with COVID-19, data suggests

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released data from an antibody surveillance program in Miami-Dade suggests the infection rate may be far higher than the official count.

According to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the program, in partnership with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, had nearly 1,800 participants randomly selected throughout the county.

They were asked to voluntarily share their health information and give “two drops of blood to determine whether they had produced antibodies to the novel coronavirus,” a press release said.

Preliminary data found around 6% of the county’s population, or 165,000, may have had the virus.

“Using statistical methods that account for the limitations of the test (sensitivity and specificity), we are 95% certain that the true amount of infection lies between 4.4% and 7.9% of the population, or between 123,000 and 221,000 residents.,” the release added.

More than half of the participants showed no symptoms in the seven to 14 days prior to screening.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, Miami-Dade’s official tally was nearly 11,000.

The county expressed concern over that statistic because asymptomatic carriers of the virus may unintentionally spread it to others.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.