MIAMI (WSVN) - Several residents in Miami’s Liberty City are enjoying their new homes, now that a project in the historic section has been completed.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured the new units, which include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

They’re all part of phase 3 of Liberty Square’s historic redevelopment, a project aiming to update and reinvigorate the oldest and largest public housing development in the Southeast U.S.

“We went from wall units for air conditioning, to now we have central air, we have washing machines and dryers, we have dishwashers, and I just love it,” said resident Crystal Corner.

The previous units were demolished to make way for six entirely new buildings with 192 units. Seventy-one of those are public housing units, and 121 are regular units.

By mixing public housing with market rate housing, the developer, Related Urban Developing Group, hopes to bring new businesses and opportunities to the area.

“They’ll continue to pay their same rent, which is based on 30% of the families’ income, so they’re protected under the federal guidelines, while we bring in additional families,” said Albert Milo with Related Urban Development Group, “so there’s not that angst about gentrification where they’re going to get pushed out.”

The development group marked the occasion with a special ceremony held Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she wants to keep the culture of Liberty City alive.

“My hope is they’re going to be able to continue to live here, live with dignity, live in a community that is safe and provides them opportunities,” she said.

Corner said she sees that happening.

“It has been a big change from [2009] to now, a total U-turn,” she said.

This project is just getting started. The development group said that by its completion, there will be 1,400 market rate affordable and public housing units.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.