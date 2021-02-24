6 low-income Miami residents gifted new Toyota Corollas by Wheels to Work program

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is driven to help.

Thanks to the Wheels to Work program, six well-deserving low-income Miami residents were each gifted a 2021 Toyota Corolla.

One grateful winner said the free ride will help him give back to his community.

“I can finally go around and help with track and field with my old former coach because I’m on the team as well, and I can finally just do everything I need to,” said Jeremy Thompson.

“It’s an honor for me to help these participants realize some of their dreams and goals. They can now have higher education. They can get better jobs if they want,” said Wheels to Work organizer Christine King.

After three years of small monthly fees, winners will own the cars free and clear.

