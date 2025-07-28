MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people, including five children, were injured after a sailboat sank in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the boat sinking near Hibiscus Island just before noon, Monday.

Officials said the call initially came in as a report of a submerged vessel, sparking a large first responder presence.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the sailboat appeared to have been struck by a barge.

The victims were transported to command posts behind a home on Hibiscus Island as officials arrived to administer CPR. They were seen being inspected by fire rescue units from both Miami Beach and the county.

According to police, three children were transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. One was transported to JMH in stable condition. According to officials, all victims are between the ages of eight and 12.

Two other people, an adult female and another child, were also on the boat and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the vessel was part of the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation and said it is working closely with authorities as the investigation unfolds.

Down the street, at East Third Court, units with several agencies were on the scene assisting in rescue efforts.

According to the City of Miami Beach, all the victims were accounted for by 12:15 p.m.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has taken the lead in this investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.