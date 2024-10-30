NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six patients were transported to the hospital after two vehicles crashed in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street, Wednesday evening.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the vehicle was crashed into the front yard of a home.

Video captured the two crashed cars, some damage to fence wall and downed trees.

According to officials, six people, including an adult male, female, a 15-year-old male, two 10-year-old females, and a 9-year-old female were transported to a local hospital

All were in stable condition.

It appeared the crash was caused by one vehicle not stopping at a red light.

Detectives are now investigating this incident.

