NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong way crash on Interstate-95 sent six people to the hospital.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the area of I-95 in Miami Gardens on Sunday morning.

Troopers say a black Chevrolet coupe was traveling south on the northbound highway lanes in Northeast Miami-Dade when it collided head-on into a sedan that was traveling north.

The crash caused the sedan to collide into a semi-truck.

Video shared with 7News shows a damaged car getting towed away.

Two people inside the coupe were seriously injured, according to officials. Four people in the sedan also suffered minor injuries.

All of them were rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

The impacted road has since reopened.

