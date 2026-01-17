MIAMI (WSVN) - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a construction incident occurred in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Northwest 14th Street and Third Avenue on Friday night.

7News cameras captured a large police and fire rescue presence around the construction area.

Details of the incident remains unclear, but paramedics rushed six people to the incident. Their condition remains unclear.

Traffic is being diverted at Northwest First Place and 14th Street.

