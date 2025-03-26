WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people have been rushed to the hospital after a chemical leak in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and their hazmat units responded to the hazardous situation near the 700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue.

Officials said they are working to contain the leak and ventilating the area.

All patients were transported to local hospitals.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.