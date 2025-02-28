NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took six people to the hospital after a van crashed into a home in North Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, a white van that had several passengers inside apparently lost control and struck two parked cars in a driveway and eventually barreled through the garage door of a home on Northwest 119th Street, at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the moments the van crossed over the median and made a beeline straight into a parked pickup truck and a small sedan before finally coming to a stop in the home’s garage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene, and 7Skyforce hovered above as first responders assessed each patient.

“Looks like we’ve got a van, possibly a passenger van that has smashed into a house at 440 Northwest 119th Street. We got one man already on a stretcher,” said 7Skyforce reporter Steven Gray.

All of the passengers were transported to an area hospital, where three of them are listed in critical condition, deputies said. However, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Hours later, 7News captured debris from the crash in the driveway of the home, including a full bumper.

The white van was towed away while the homeowners were left to clean up the remnants of the incident. It does appear that the majority of the damage was isolated to the garage door, and the structure is still stable.

Westbound roadways along 119th Street approaching I-95 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

